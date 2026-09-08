Musical Theatre to open new season with Uzeyir Hajibayli's masterpiece [PHOTOS]

8 September 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre has begun its 117th season, marking another chapter in the history of one of the country's prominent musical theatre institutions.

The new season was welcomed at a meeting between the theatre's management and its creative team. The participants looked back at the highlights and achievements of the previous season and discussed plans and new projects for the months ahead.

Theatre Director Agil Bahramli spoke about the theatre's work over the past season and outlined its main priorities for the new one. He wished the creative team continued inspiration and success in their work.

Bahramli noted that the previous season featured a range of new productions, while the theatre's artists took part in cultural events across Azerbaijan as well as international competitions and festivals abroad. He said the new season would continue this momentum with new projects and premieres.

People's Artists Ilham Namig Kamal and Afag Bashirgizi also joined the congratulations, wishing the theatre's team good health, inspiration and success in the season ahead.

The official opening of the 117th season will take place on September 18, National Music Day, with Uzeyir Hajibayli's beloved operetta "The Cloth Peddler" taking the stage.

The theatre's new season promises a varied programme of performances and projects for audiences in Baku and beyond.

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre is one of Azerbaijan's leading performing arts institutions, known for its productions of operettas, musicals, operas and other musical stage works.

The origins of the theatre date back to the early 20th century, when musical performances based on Azerbaijani folk traditions began gaining popularity.

The foundation of Azerbaijan's musical theatre is closely linked to the works of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, whose famous operettas, including "The Cloth Peddler" and "If Not That One, Then This One", played a major role in shaping the national musical theatre tradition.

The theatre officially began its activity in 1938 as the Azerbaijan State Musical Comedy Theatre.

It became a major center for musical performances, combining elements of Azerbaijani music, comedy, drama, and stage art. Over the decades, the theatre's repertoire expanded to include works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, featuring operettas, musicals, and other musical stage productions.

Throughout its history, the theatre has been home to many prominent Azerbaijani composers, directors, actors, singers, and stage professionals. Its productions have contributed to the development of national performing arts and helped introduce Azerbaijani musical theatre to wider audiences.

In 2010, the institution was renamed the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, reflecting its important role and artistic achievements.

The theatre continues to stage classical and contemporary productions, preserve national musical traditions, and participate in cultural projects both in Azerbaijan and abroad.