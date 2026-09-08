Israeli opposition urges probe into claims of Oct. 7 warning

8 September 2026 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Leaders of Israel's main opposition parties, Gadi Eisenkot of the Yashar, Naftali Bennett of the B'Yachad, Yair Golan of the Democrats, and Avigdor Liberman of the Yisrael Beytenu, called on Tuesday for an investigation into whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had indeed been informed Hamas would attack the country on October 7, 2023.

Their joint statement came after the Haaretz outlet reported that the United Arab Emirates warned Netanyahu that Hamas was planning to strike Israel days before October 7. The allegations came shortly before the legislative election in Israel.

"The shocking revelations this morning demand an immediate and thorough investigation," they said. "They add to a growing body of revelations about Netanyahu's failures and dysfunction, and once again underscore why Netanyahu is fighting for his political life — to prevent the establishment of a state commission of inquiry and to prevent the truth from being brought before the Israeli public."