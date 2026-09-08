Google: AI enabled mass cloud hacks in 6 hours

8 September 2026 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

Google Threat Intelligence said in a report on Tuesday that misuse of artificial intelligence increased in the second quarter of 2026, enabling higher automation of cyberattacks and "compressing the traditional window for defenders to respond."

It noted that malicious actors have been witnessed compromising a cloud resource and carrying out a "mass credential harvesting campaign" in under six hours.

Google added that the attacks increasingly target proprietary AI models and source code, indicating that enterprise AI assets are "high-value targets for espionage, extortion, and resource theft." It stressed that it will continue to work to secure its models against misuse, disrupt hacker accounts and use its AI Threat Defense architecture to keep enterprise environments secure.