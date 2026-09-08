Iran doubles gasoline prices for heavy users

8 September 2026 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Iranian authorities have doubled the price of gasoline sold under the third tariff, which applies after drivers exhaust the subsidized fuel limits on their fuel cards.

Starting September 8, the price of one liter of gasoline under the third tariff has increased to 10,000 tomans (approximately $0.0443). The first two tariffs remain unchanged at 1,500 and 2,000 tomans per liter, respectively.

The third tariff is considered an over-limit rate and applies once the fuel quotas available under the first two tariffs have been fully used.

The change is expected to mainly affect drivers who regularly exceed their subsidized fuel allowances. The move may also signal Iran’s broader efforts to reduce the cost of fuel subsidies, which have placed a significant burden on the country’s budget.