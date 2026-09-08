China trains humanoid robots for combat

8 September 2026 22:04 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China has emerged as the global leader in the development and production of humanoid robots, strengthening its position in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology sectors.

This was stated in a report published by Bank of America. According to the report, China accounted for around 95% of global humanoid robot shipments in 2025. Chinese researchers and technology companies are actively developing these machines as part of the country’s broader efforts to modernize its economy and strengthen its technological capabilities.

At the same time, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has begun exploring potential military applications for humanoid robots, including their use in combat environments.

An analysis of more than 100 military procurement notices, scientific studies, patents, government publications and documents from defense companies indicates that Chinese military institutions are testing how humanoid robots could be integrated into combat operations. Researchers are also acquiring the robots and related technologies, developing training methods and studying how the machines could interact with human soldiers.

This research accelerated significantly in 2025–2026, with particular attention being paid to environmental perception, object manipulation and the collection of training data. These capabilities are considered essential for robots operating in complex and unpredictable environments.

So far, there is no indication that humanoid combat robots have been deployed with active PLA units. However, Chinese researchers have already proposed concepts for using such machines in urban warfare, where their human-like design could allow them to navigate buildings, stairs and other environments designed for people.

The rapid development of humanoid robots could therefore have implications far beyond civilian industries. If the technology continues to mature, these machines could eventually be used for logistics, reconnaissance, hazardous operations and other military tasks where reducing risks to human personnel would be a major advantage.