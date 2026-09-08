Türkiye backs measures to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank

8 September 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Türkiye has welcomed and supported measures taken by 12 countries, led by the United Kingdom, France and Canada, to ban trade and business relations with illegal settlements in the West Bank, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 8.

“We welcome and support the measures taken by twelve countries, led by the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, aimed at banning trade and business relations with illegal settlements in the West Bank,” the ministry said.

Ankara said Israel’s efforts to undermine the two-state solution are intensifying, arguing that Israeli settlements have become part of what it described as a systematic policy of occupation.

“Israel’s efforts to undermine the two-state solution are intensifying with each passing day,” the statement said, adding that “illegal settlements have evolved into a systematic policy of occupation, threatening the very existence of the State of Palestine.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also accused Israeli settlers of engaging in what it described as “ethnic cleansing,” saying that a firm international response is necessary to achieve a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Ensuring a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian question and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region requires a firm response against Israel’s acts of occupation,” it said.

Türkiye called on other members of the international community to adopt similar measures.

“In this regard, we expect all responsible members of the international community to take similar decisions,” the ministry stated.

Ankara also reaffirmed its support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Türkiye will continue its efforts towards the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement concluded.

It should be noted that, UK expects France and Canada to follow its lead in announcing a ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements on Tuesday, potentially amplifying diplomatic pressure on Israel over its settlement expansion.