Volkswagen considers selling Ducati

8 September 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

German automaker Volkswagen is considering the possibility of selling Ducati, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer owned by its Audi division.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner confirmed the discussions in an interview with Bloomberg, saying that the company is reviewing its portfolio of assets as part of a broader effort to improve efficiency and focus on its core businesses.

“At Volkswagen Group, we adhere to the principles of disciplined and responsible asset portfolio management,” Döllner said.

According to the Audi chief executive, Ducati’s future is being considered as part of this ongoing strategic review.

“As part of this process, we will also consider the issue of Ducati, but no decisions have been made yet,” Döllner emphasized.

Ducati has been part of the Volkswagen Group since 2012, when Audi acquired the iconic Italian motorcycle brand. The company is known worldwide for its high-performance motorcycles and strong presence in premium and racing segments.

A potential sale would reflect Volkswagen’s broader efforts to streamline its business portfolio and concentrate investments on areas considered strategically important, including electric vehicles and new automotive technologies. For Ducati, however, any change in ownership could mark a significant new chapter in the history of one of Italy’s most recognizable motorcycle brands.