Jordan welcomes UK measures against Israeli settlement policies

8 September 2026 23:28 (UTC+04:00)

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has welcomed measures announced by the UK against Israeli actions and policies that he said undermine the two-state solution and consolidate the occupation.

“We welcome the measures announced today by the British government against unlawful Israeli actions and policies that consolidate occupation, undermine the two-state solution and perpetuate injustice,” Safadi said in a post on X.

He thanked the British government for “standing up for what is right” and also welcomed similar measures announced by Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

Safadi also acknowledged countries that have already taken action, including Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway and Belgium, while urging broader international engagement.

“Settlements, settler terrorism, land confiscation, the inhumane treatment of Palestinians and the strangulation of the Palestinian economy will not bring peace and security,” he said.

He also warned against violations of what he described as the historic and legal status quo at Jerusalem’s Muslim and Christian holy sites.

According to Safadi, ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and implementing the two-state solution are the only means of achieving a lasting settlement.

“There is only one path to a just and lasting peace that guarantees security for all: Ending the unlawful occupation of Palestine and implementing the two-state solution,” he said.

Safadi called on the international community to take effective action against policies that undermine prospects for peace.

“The Israeli government must face real consequences for its radical policies and violation of international law,” he said, warning that Israel “must not be allowed to condemn the region and all its peoples to more wars and suffering.”