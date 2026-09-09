First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on passing of People’s Artist Alexander Sharovsky [PHOTO]

9 September 2026 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

"Alexander Yakovlevich Sharovsky. May God rest your soul, great Master!" the post reads.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account regarding the passing of of Azerbaijani People’s Artist, renowned director and actor Alexander Sharovsky.

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