Azerbaijani clerics from Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq visit Victory Arch in Khankendi

9 September 2026 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani religious figures serving in Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq have visited the Victory Arch complex in Khankendi as part of their trip to the city.

The visitors were briefed in detail about the Victory Park and Victory Arch complex established in Khankendi.

The guests were told that Victory Park holds particular significance in the history of the Azerbaijani people. The park reflects the determination demonstrated by the Azerbaijani people in the struggle for the territorial integrity of the country, as well as the victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War.

Officials accompanying the delegation said that every detail of the park was carefully designed and carries symbolic significance. In particular, 44 steps have been built from the entrance of the park toward the Victory Arch, symbolizing the 44 days of the war.

Information panels installed along the staircase provide details about each day of the 44-day war, the names of settlements liberated during the conflict, as well as the results of the local anti-terror operation conducted in 2023.

The visitors were also informed that the 10-story building forming part of the complex is 44 meters high. A structure installed on the terrace, symbolizing the number eight, was also said to carry symbolic meanings associated with the war.

Following their visit to the Victory Arch, the guests viewed the changing cityscape of Khankendi from the complex's terrace.

The visit by Azerbaijani religious figures working in Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq began earlier in the day as part of the “Path of Victory: Following the Traces of Victory” project implemented by the Foundation for Promotion of Moral Values under Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

During the visit, the delegation is also scheduled to observe Khankendi's central square and learn about ongoing reconstruction and development projects in the city.

According to the organizers, the visit aims to promote and preserve national and moral values, strengthen the ties of Azerbaijanis living abroad with their historical homeland, and communicate Azerbaijan's position and historical narrative to the international community.

The delegation is also expected to visit Victory Park, Victory Square and the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex during its trip to Khankendi.

Image: Trend