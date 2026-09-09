Vučić announces early parliamentary elections in Serbia for October 25

9 September 2026 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has announced that early parliamentary elections will be held on October 25, 2026, following a decision to dissolve the National Assembly.

The next parliamentary elections had originally been scheduled for December 2027. However, nearly two years of student-led anti-government protests have put increasing pressure on Vučić and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

Vučić said on September 8 that the parliamentary vote would take place on October 25 and that he would formally announce the dissolution of parliament and call the election on September 9.

Vučić has previously indicated that he intends to leave the presidency and seek the position of prime minister. The ruling SNS has nominated him to lead the “United Serbia” electoral list and become its candidate for prime minister if the alliance wins the election.

The early parliamentary vote is expected to become a major test of Vučić's political influence amid sustained protests and growing opposition pressure.