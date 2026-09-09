Zelensky: Russia may resume mobilization after election

9 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kyiv believes Russia could resume mobilization after the State Duma elections on September 18, 19, and 20.

Speaking to the press, Zelensky claimed that, according to information Ukraine has, the Russian leadership expects to mobilize an additional 30,000 troops. He added that it remains uncertain whether the process will be a "covert mobilization or an open one." Furthermore, Zelensky insisted that the operation is costly to Russia.

"Russia will now communicate that there is no mobilization. They need to calm society," Zelensky said.

"Not to show mobilization, not to scare anyone with anything, because the Duma elections are taking place in Russia."