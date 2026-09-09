IRGC claims attacks on 20 vessels in Strait of Hormuz

9 September 2026 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out attacks against two U.S. vessels, eight oil tankers and 10 other ships.

The IRGC said the vessels were targeted while attempting to pass through what it described as a "prohibited and dangerous route" in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC stated that the attacks were carried out in response to U.S. strikes on five Iranian oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. According to the statement, the targeted vessels sustained significant damage.

The IRGC also noted that the Strait of Hormuz remains under the "strong control and management" of its naval forces.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.