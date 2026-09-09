Florida Republican threatens British companies over UK settlement trade ban

9 September 2026 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A Republican member of the US House of Representatives has threatened to block British companies from doing business with the state of Florida if they comply with a planned UK ban on trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Rep. Randy Fine said companies that participate in what he described as a boycott of Israel could be excluded from contracts with Florida’s state and local governments.

Fine also claimed that Britain could face billions of dollars in economic losses as a result of the planned restrictions.

The warning comes as the UK government prepares measures targeting trade and investment linked to Israeli settlements, reportedly citing the International Court of Justice’s 2024 advisory opinion that Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is unlawful.

The proposed British restrictions have already triggered a wider diplomatic dispute, with Israel warning London against taking punitive measures over its settlement policy.

Fine’s threat could add a US dimension to the dispute, potentially putting British companies in the position of choosing between complying with restrictions imposed by their own government and maintaining eligibility for lucrative public-sector contracts in Florida.

Türkiye and Jordan has welcomed and supported measures taken by 12 countries, led by the United Kingdom, France and Canada, to ban trade and business relations with illegal settlements in the West Bank, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 8.