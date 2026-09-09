Azerbaijani athletes to compete in SCO Open Cup Rowing and Canoeing events

9 September 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Three Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the Open Cup of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Rowing, Kayaking, and Canoeing in Minsk, Belarus.

The international tournament will take place from September 10 to 13.

Mustafa Valizade and Elmir Tarverdiyev will compete in kayaking, while Huseyn Samadli will represent Azerbaijan in canoeing.

The Azerbaijani team will be led by senior coach Mirnazim Javadov.

The competition is being held as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's new Open Cup programme, which was introduced in 2026 to expand sports cooperation among SCO member states.

The programme includes competitions in different sports and is intended to strengthen ties between athletes and sports organizations across the organization.

The rowing, kayaking and canoeing competition in Minsk is one of the events held under the SCO Open Cup framework.