Iran targets U.S. military bases in Jordan with 20 missiles

9 September 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran launched missile strikes on the Muwaffaq Salti and Prince Hassan air bases in Jordan, which are used by U.S. forces, in response to U.S. attacks on Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf.

CNN, citing sources, reported that at least 20 missiles were fired at the two air bases.

Earlier, Jordan’s Armed Forces General Command said the country’s air defense systems successfully intercepted the latest Iranian missile attack.

According to Jordan’s Petra news agency, the military’s press service said that Jordanian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 18 Iranian ballistic missiles, while two others fell in uninhabited areas. No casualties or material damage were reported.

The Jordanian military urged citizens not to approach areas where missile debris had fallen and to immediately notify authorities if they found any remnants. It also warned against spreading rumors and unverified information about the consequences of the Iranian attack.