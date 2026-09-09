President: It is gratifying that Azerbaijan-Tajikistan brotherhood is being enriched with new substance

9 September 2026 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"It is gratifying that the bond of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, rooted in shared religious, cultural, and historical ties, continues to strengthen and be enriched with new substance day by day," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of Tajikistan.

"Active high-level dialogue, regular contacts, and close cooperation undoubtedly help to further accelerate and deepen these ties," the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the strategic partnership and relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, built on mutual trust and support, will continue its upward trajectory and grow stronger through joint efforts.