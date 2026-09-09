Azerbaijan, Vietnam’s ROX Energy advance 200 MW wind project [PHOTOS]

9 September 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Perviz Shahbazov met with Pham Minh Tuan, Chief Executive Officer of Vietnam-based ROX Energy Global.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting focused on the implementation of a 200 MW wind energy project in Azerbaijan by the company. The sides discussed identifying suitable sites for the project, preparing a feasibility study, and conducting wind measurements.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the possibility of developing a solar energy project in Nakhchivan. It was noted that renewable energy projects in Nakhchivan are being developed in line with the region’s "Green Energy Zone" concept and plans to export green energy.

The sides discussed potential sites for a solar power project, its integration into the electricity grid, and the commercialization of the electricity to be generated. In this context, information was provided on ongoing efforts to connect Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan’s main power system, as well as to establish a Nakhchivan-Türkiye electricity interconnection.

The strategic importance of developing infrastructure that would enable energy exports from Nakhchivan to Türkiye was also highlighted.

It should be noted that in 2025, the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and ROX Group JSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of renewable energy.