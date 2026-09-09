Ben-Gvir calls on Netanyahu to recognize Argentina’s sovereignty over Falklands after UK settlement ban

9 September 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has hit back at Britain’s decision to ban imports and exports involving illegal Israeli settlements, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recognize Argentina’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and impose sanctions on the UK.

“It’s time for the State of Israel to publicly recognize that the Malvinas Islands are Argentine territory under occupation, which the British violently steal from the Argentine people,” Ben-Gvir said.

He accused Britain of going beyond territorial control by conducting oil drilling in the Falkland Islands and benefiting financially from the disputed territory.

“The British are not content with merely occupying the territory; they also carry out oil drilling there and steal the money from the Argentine people,” he said.

Ben-Gvir called on Netanyahu to formally recognize Argentine sovereignty over the islands and impose sanctions on Britain until what he described as the British occupation comes to an end.

“I call upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recognize Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands and to impose sanctions on Great Britain as long as the occupation continues,” he said.

The comments came after Britain announced measures targeting trade and economic activity linked to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a policy London has linked to its obligations under international law.

Ben-Gvir’s response appeared to draw a direct parallel between Britain’s position on Israeli settlements and Argentina’s longstanding claim to the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas.