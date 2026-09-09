Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for Türkiye ahead of COP31

9 September 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has once again expressed its unwavering support for brotherly Türkiye as it prepares to host the next COP, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister made the remarks at the high-level opening ceremony of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Baku under Azerbaijan’s hosting and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Cooperation between the COP29 and COP31 presidencies is a clear example of regional solidarity. This cooperation contributes to ensuring continuity on the climate agenda, developing ambitious climate finance mechanisms, and maintaining consistent global climate action," Bayramov emphasized.

It should be noted that COP29, the 29th UN Climate Change Conference, took place from November 11–22, 2024 , in Baku. The conference brought together world leaders, government officials, climate experts and representatives of international organizations to discuss ways to accelerate climate action and increase financial support for developing countries.

The 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) will be held from 9 to 20 November 2026 at the Antalya COP31 Area in Antalya, Türkiye.