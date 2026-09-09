Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage showcased in Malaysia [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage was showcased at the "International Intercultural Day" festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Held under the theme "Heritage in Harmony - Let's Celebrate Cultures Together," the festival took place at Fairview International School.
The event was supported by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Malaysia and organized by members of the Azerbaijani community living in the country whose children study at the school.
The Azerbaijan stand introduced visitors to the country's history, traditions and cultural heritage. Guests were provided with information about Azerbaijan's national customs and cuisine and had the opportunity to sample traditional Azerbaijani dishes.
The display also featured souvenirs, kelaghayi - traditional Azerbaijani women's headwear - as well as various items reflecting the country's history, culture, national traditions and culinary heritage.
The festival provided students, families and visitors from different cultural backgrounds with an opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijan and experience elements of its national heritage.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!