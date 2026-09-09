Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage showcased in Malaysia [PHOTOS]

9 September 2026 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage was showcased at the "International Intercultural Day" festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Held under the theme "Heritage in Harmony - Let's Celebrate Cultures Together," the festival took place at Fairview International School.

The event was supported by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Malaysia and organized by members of the Azerbaijani community living in the country whose children study at the school.

The Azerbaijan stand introduced visitors to the country's history, traditions and cultural heritage. Guests were provided with information about Azerbaijan's national customs and cuisine and had the opportunity to sample traditional Azerbaijani dishes.

The display also featured souvenirs, kelaghayi - traditional Azerbaijani women's headwear - as well as various items reflecting the country's history, culture, national traditions and culinary heritage.

The festival provided students, families and visitors from different cultural backgrounds with an opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijan and experience elements of its national heritage.