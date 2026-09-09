Azerbaijan to facilitate transit of Russian wheat to Armenia

9 September 2026 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Another shipment from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan will take place tomorrow.

According to the information, 20 railcars of barley and 21 railcars of wheat will be sent to the neighboring country.

The freight train will depart tomorrow from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The development follows a key policy shift announced on October 21, 2025. In a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first shipment under this new framework consisted of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.