European gas prices surge to highest level since 2023 as winter supply fears mount
Natural gas futures prices in Europe have risen by more than 8 percent since the end of last week, reaching their highest level since January 2023. Sources confirm that gas prices at the Netherlands-based TTF hub increased by...
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