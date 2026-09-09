European gas prices surge to highest level since 2023 as winter supply fears mount

9 September 2026 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

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Natural gas futures prices in Europe have risen by more than 8 percent since the end of last week, reaching their highest level since January 2023. Sources confirm that gas prices at the Netherlands-based TTF hub increased by...

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