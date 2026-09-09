Baku, Tirana set sights on stronger tourism ties [PHOTOS]

9 September 2026 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Albanian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Besart Kadia held a meeting with Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Embassy of Albania in Azerbaijan said the meeting focused on prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania in the tourism sector.

The sides exchanged views on developing tourism ties, sharing experience, increasing mutual tourist flows, and promoting the tourism potential of both countries more widely.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Albania have significant potential for closer cooperation in tourism. The parties emphasized opportunities to establish new ties among government institutions, representatives of the tourism industry, and the peoples of the two countries.

The Embassy of Albania in Baku said it would continue supporting the development of institutional ties and joint initiatives between the two countries in the tourism sector.

The meeting also highlighted the role of tourism in bringing people closer together and helping them discover each other’s history, culture, heritage and national traditions.