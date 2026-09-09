European champion joins fan event ahead of World Judo Championships [PHOTOS]

9 September 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

European champion and two-time World Championships medalist Orkhan Safarov has met with fans at a special fan zone dedicated to the upcoming World Judo Championships in Baku.

The autograph session was held at Deniz Mall Shopping Center, Safarov spoke with fans, signed autographs and posed for commemorative photographs.

Orkhan Safarov is one of Azerbaijan's leading judokas. Competing in the 60kg and 66kg weight categories during his career, he won bronze at the 2013 World Championships and silver at the 2017 World Championships in the 60kg division. In 2020, he became European champion in the 66kg category.

The judoka also represented Azerbaijan at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, finishing fifth in the men's 60kg event. Safarov has won medals at the World Championships, European Championships, Masters and Grand Slam tournaments.

The fan zone is part of activities organized ahead of the 2026 World Judo Championships, which will bring leading judokas from around the world to Baku.

The individual competitions will be held from October 4 to 10, followed by the mixed team event on October 11. The championships will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The tournament will feature competitions in seven men's and seven women's weight categories, with the mixed team event concluding the championships.

The Baku championships will give Azerbaijani fans an opportunity to watch top international judokas compete on home soil, while the country's athletes will seek strong results in front of their home crowd.