Farewell ceremony held for People's Artist Aleksandr Sharovsky [PHOTOS]

9 September 2026 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A farewell ceremony for renowned theatre figure, director and People's Artist Aleksandr Sharovsky was held at the S. Vurgun Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre.

According to Azertag, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli and prominent figures in culture and the arts attended the ceremony.

The coffin of the deceased was placed on a pedestal on the theatre stage, which had been decorated in mourning. Wreaths from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as on behalf of state and government institutions, were laid around the pedestal.

Sharovsky's colleagues, friends, prominent cultural and artistic figures, and admirers came to the theatre to pay their final respects to the renowned artist.

The farewell ceremony began with a one-minute silence in memory of Aleksandr Sharovsky.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli expressed condolences to the deceased's family and relatives on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

The minister said that Aleksandr Sharovsky had devoted nearly 60 years of his life to theatre: "Aleksandr Sharovsky breathed theatre and lived for theatre. He made exceptional contributions to the development of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre, where he worked for more than 50 years. His work as a prominent artist and public figure was always in the focus of the Azerbaijani state."

Adil Karimli noted that, alongside his multifaceted activities in theatre and the arts, Aleksandr Sharovsky also made an important contribution to the development of the Russian theatre school in Azerbaijan, which has deep-rooted traditions in the country.

People's Artist and Chairman of the Union of Theatre Workers of Azerbaijan Haji Ismayilov also addressed the ceremony, speaking about Aleksandr Sharovsky's rich and multifaceted creative career. He noted that the renowned artist created more than 50 memorable characters at the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre in productions based on Azerbaijani, Russian and world drama. Among them were Sheikh Sanan in "Sheikh Sanan" by Huseyn Javid and Farhad in "Farhad and Shirin" by Samad Vurgun. As a director, Aleksandr Sharovsky was also highly productive, staging more than 50 productions.

"Aleksandr Sharovsky received numerous prestigious awards throughout his creative career, including the Shohrat (Glory) and Sharaf (Honour) orders. One of his finest qualities was his contribution to strengthening friendship among peoples. The characters he created, the productions he staged and his cherished memory will always remain in our hearts," Haji Ismayilov said.

Sharovsky's wife, Nataliya Sharovskaya, also addressed the ceremony and said that Aleksandr Sharovsky deeply loved Azerbaijan. She expressed her sincere gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the theatre management and everyone who took an active part in organizing the farewell ceremony.

"Aleksandr Sharovsky loved premieres, full houses and this stage very much. He was especially happy when spectators presented flowers to the actors. Today, too, the stage has been decorated with flowers and his beautiful portraits," Nataliya Sharovskaya said.

The coffin of People's Artist Aleksandr Sharovsky was then taken from the theatre and transported to the Second Alley of Honor.

Prayers were recited for the deceased. The renowned artist was laid to rest, and wreaths and bouquets of flowers were placed on his grave.

Aleksandr Sharovsky passed away on September 9 at the age of 78.

He was awarded the honorary titles of Honored Artist (1987) and People's Artist (1998), as well as the Shohrat (Glory) Order (2008), the Sharaf (Honour) Order (2018) and the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2023). Aleksandr Sharovsky had been a recipient of an individual pension from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan since 2005.