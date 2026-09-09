Rain and thunderstorms expected in Azerbaijan

9 September 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Weather conditions expected in Azerbaijan on September 10 have been forecast.

According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are expected to experience partly cloudy weather, occasionally overcast. Intermittent rain is forecast in some areas during the first half of the day, with a chance of brief thunderstorms in parts of the peninsula. Northerly winds will prevail.

Temperatures in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will range from 15 to 19 C at night and 24 to 27 C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be around 763 millimetres of mercury, while relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 55-65 percent during the day.

Mostly dry weather is expected in Azerbaijan's regions. However, some areas may see brief showers of a torrential nature and thunderstorms during the day. Fog is expected intermittently in some mountainous areas overnight and in the morning. Light easterly winds will prevail.

Temperatures in the regions will be 13-17 C at night and 25-29 C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will range from 6 to 11 C at night and 15 to 20 C during the day.