Culture Ministry pays tribute to People's Artist Aleksandr Sharovsky

9 September 2026 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has published a statement mourning the death of renowned theatre figure, director and People's Artist Aleksandr Sharovsky, who passed away on September 9, 2026, at the age of 78. The ministry described his death as a major loss for Azerbaijani culture.

In its statement, the Ministry of Culture recalled Sharovsky's life and decades-long contribution to Azerbaijani theatre, highlighting his work as an actor and director, his numerous stage productions, his roles in cinema and television, and the state honours he received throughout his career. The ministry also expressed its condolences to his family and loved ones.

The statement reads as follows:

"A major loss has occurred in Azerbaijani culture. Renowned theatre figure, director and People's Artist Aleksandr Sharovsky passed away on September 9, 2026, at the age of 78.

Aleksandr Yakovlevich Sharovsky was born in Baku on February 10, 1948. He graduated from the Azerbaijan Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, now Azerbaijan University of Languages, in 1973.

Aleksandr Sharovsky began his career as an actor at the Azerbaijan State Young Spectators Theatre in 1967. In 1976, he joined the S. Vurgun Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre, where he worked for 50 years.

During his career as an actor, he performed more than 50 roles on the theatre's stage. These included Rezo in L. Roseb's "Premiere," Eldar in R. Ibrahimbeyov's "House on the Sand," Sheikh Sanan in H. Javid's "Sheikh Sanan," Farhad in S. Vurgun's "Farhad and Shirin," Heinrich in William Shakespeare's "King Lear" and Mehmandarov in M. Ibrahimbeyov's "Oil Boom." His performances were warmly received by audiences.

From 1978 to 1990, Aleksandr Sharovsky worked as an assistant director at the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre. He became a stage director in 1991 and served as chief director from 1993 to 2026. During these years, he directed more than 50 productions.

The artist also appeared in the films "The Unfinished Song" (1979), "The Staging of a Moment" (1980), "Don't Be Afraid, I'm with You" (1981) and "Anecdote" (1989), as well as playing notable roles in television productions.

The People's Artist was also known for his extensive public activities. He served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre.

Aleksandr Sharovsky's long and productive contribution to the development of theatre in Azerbaijan was highly appreciated by the state. He was awarded the honorary titles of Honored Artist in 1987 and People's Artist in 1998. He was also awarded the Shohrat (Glory) Order in 2008, the Sharaf (Honour) Order in 2018 and the Presidential Honorary Diploma in 2023. He had been a recipient of a Presidential individual pension since 2005.

The staff of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan expresses deep sorrow over the death of renowned theatre figure and People's Artist Aleksandr Sharovsky and extends its deepest condolences to the deceased's family and loved ones.

May he rest in peace."