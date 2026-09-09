Kazakh oil shipments to BTC pipeline rise 12% in first eight months of 2026
Kazakhstan’s oil shipments to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline direction increased by 12% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2026, reflecting the growing role of the Azerbaijani route in Kazakhstan’s crude export network.
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