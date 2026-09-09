Azerbaijan, China seek to boost cargo flows on Middle Corridor to Europe

9 September 2026 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) and its Chinese partners have discussed new opportunities to develop the Middle Corridor, increase cargo transportation and expand logistics capabilities.

According to the information, the discussions took place during the AGEM (CICA) Port Authorities Conference in Baku. ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov held meetings with delegations from major Chinese port and technology companies.

The meetings focused on developing transport and logistics ties between Azerbaijan and China, increasing cargo flows along the Middle Corridor, and introducing digital solutions in port and railway operations.

During a meeting with representatives of Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) and technology company NIZE Tech, Rustamov discussed ways to increase regular container shipments along the Middle Corridor. The sides stressed the importance of identifying cargo that could be transported from Shanghai to Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan, as well as exploring new areas of cooperation.

The parties also discussed the digitalization of port operations and the introduction of smart-port solutions. Potential areas of cooperation included terminal management systems, intelligent cargo entry and accounting solutions, cargo yard management, data integration, and digital coordination between port and railway operations.

ADY, SIPG and NIZE Tech highlighted the need to continue cooperation on the Middle Corridor and exchanged views on possible joint steps.

Rustamov also met with a delegation from Lianyungang Port Authority. The sides discussed the development of the Lianyungang-Baku route, expanding block train services along the Middle Corridor and attracting more cargo traffic to Europe.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of existing cooperation between ADY and Lianyungang Port and the opportunities it creates. The sides agreed that closer exchange of information on cargo flows, train schedules and logistics requirements could improve the efficiency of the Lianyungang-Baku route, help optimize transit times and make the route more competitive.

At the end of the meetings, the parties agreed to continue cooperation on developing the Middle Corridor, increasing cargo flows along the China-Azerbaijan-Europe route, improving logistics processes and introducing new technological solutions.