Shanliurfa's rich heritage on display in Old City [PHOTOS]

9 September 2026 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

"Shanliurfa Culture Days," dedicated to promoting the city's rich historical and cultural heritage, have opened at Gosha Gala Square in Baku's Old City.

Organized under the theme "The Heart of History on the Caspian Shore," the two-day event presents Shanliurfa's history, cultural heritage, traditional crafts, cuisine, folklore and music to residents and visitors of the Azerbaijani capital.

The event is hosted by the Yunus Emre Institute in Baku, with the support of the Türkiye -Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TÜİB), contributions from the Shanliurfa Metropolitan Municipality and cooperation with the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration Rufat Mahmud, Mayor of Shanliurfa Metropolitan Municipality Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar, Chairman of the TÜIB BoardHüseyin Büyükfırat, Deputy Head of the Yunus Emre Institute Ömer Yıldız and Mayor of Samsat Metropolitan Municipality Halil Fırat.

Speakers noted that the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, rooted in longstanding historical ties, continue to develop across various fields. They also emphasized the importance of joint cultural and artistic initiatives in further strengthening relations between the two countries.

During the ceremony, Shanliurfa was described as one of the important centres of human civilization, distinguished by its ancient history, rich cultural heritage and distinctive traditions. The presentation of the city's historical and cultural values in Baku allows Azerbaijani audiences to learn more about one of Türkiye's oldest cultural centres.

The choice of Icherisheher as the venue also creates a meaningful connection between two historic cities and their cultural heritage. The event highlights shared values while offering an opportunity to explore the distinctive traditions of Shanliurfa.

The programme features traditional handicrafts, national cuisine, folklore and music. A concert and folk dance performance reflecting Shanliurfa's musical traditions were held as part of the opening.

A photo exhibition has also been organized in Icherisheher, featuring Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe and other historical, natural and cultural landmarks of Shanliurfa.

The organizers stressed the importance of further expanding cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, increasing the number of joint cultural projects and promoting the heritage of both countries internationally.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to the organizers and representatives of partner institutions for their support in holding the event.

"Shanliurfa Culture Days" will continue until September 6.

Note that Shanliurfa is one of Türkiye's major cultural and tourism destinations. The city in southeastern Türkiye is known for its ancient archaeological sites, historic landmarks, traditional music and cuisine.

Göbeklitepe is one of the region's best-known archaeological sites. Dating back around 12,000 years, it contains monumental T-shaped stone pillars and structures that provide evidence of early human settlements and rituals.

Karahantepe, another major archaeological site in the region, dates to the same broad period. Excavations have uncovered stone structures, sculptures and other remains that shed light on life in the area thousands of years ago.

The ancient city of Harran is another important part of Shanliurfa's heritage. Its archaeological remains include the ruins of the Great Mosque and the remains of an ancient university. Harran is also known for its traditional conical-roofed houses.

In the centre of Shanliurfa, Balıklıgöl is among the city's most visited landmarks. The site consists of a group of pools and surrounding historic buildings and has a strong place in the city's religious and cultural traditions.

Shanliurfa is also known for its traditional music and folk dances. The city's sıra geceleri gatherings are closely associated with local music, food and social traditions.

Food is another distinctive part of Shanliurfa's culture. The local cuisine includes dishes such as çiğ köfte, lahmacun and various kebabs, prepared with spices and ingredients characteristic of southeastern Türkiye.

Photos: Baku Yunus Emre Institute's official Facebook page