9 September 2026 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, said on Wednesday that the United States should cease providing any assistance to Kyiv in order to accelerate the ending of the war in Ukraine.

"If we take previous presidencies, when assistance to Kyiv, including military, was massive, then, of course, now under [US President Donald] Trump it has noticeably decreased. This must be recognized," Ushakov told reporters.

Moreover, Putin's aide disclosed that he has not seen a roadmap for a negotiated settlement drafted by the US, which probably "no one has seen" yet, and added that Moscow and Washington discussed restarting peace negotiations in a trilateral format during a recent visit by US negotiators to Russia.