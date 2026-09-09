Azerbaijan, World Bank review cooperation and future projects

9 September 2026 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Roland Price.

According to the Economy Ministry, the meeting focused on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, ongoing projects and new project initiatives.

The sides highlighted the importance of cooperation with the World Bank in expanding SMEs’ access to financial resources and exploring new opportunities for economic growth and diversification. They noted that joint initiatives in these areas could contribute to the development of Azerbaijan’s private sector and support sustainable economic growth.

The meeting also touched on the World Bank Group’s move to a unified country office model in Azerbaijan. It was highlighted that the new structure would help make cooperation between the two sides more effective and better coordinated.