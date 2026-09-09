Mongolia to hold parliamentary hearing on Epstein files in October

9 September 2026 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Mongolia’s parliament is set to hold a public hearing on the Jeffrey Epstein files on October 7, after an opposition lawmaker called for an investigation into references to prominent Mongolian political figures in the documents.

MP B. Bayarbaatar first proposed the hearing in May and confirmed the October date on Wednesday. The parliamentary proceedings are expected to examine documents and information held by government agencies and hear testimony from relevant witnesses.

According to the figures cited in the report, the released Epstein documents mention several prominent Mongolian figures, including former Foreign Minister L. Purevsuren 219 times, former President Ts. Elbegdorj 46 times, former President Kh. Battulga 81 times, former Prime Minister Ch. Saikhanbileg four times and Liberty Partners CEO Ch. Ganbat 194 times.

However, a mention in the Epstein files does not by itself establish wrongdoing or criminal conduct. The nature and context of each reference would need to be established through the documents and testimony presented at the hearing.

The issue could nevertheless become politically explosive in Mongolia, particularly as the country heads toward an election.

The politicians named in the figures cited above are associated with Mongolia’s Democratic Party, while the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) is likely to face pressure to address the allegations and could use the parliamentary proceedings to scrutinize its political rivals.

The October hearing could therefore become both a transparency exercise and a major political battleground, as lawmakers seek to determine what the Epstein records actually reveal about Mongolia’s political establishment.