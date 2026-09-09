Ankara’s export push gains momentum as 56 provinces post growth

9 September 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkiye’s exports increased by 4% year-on-year to $185 billion in the January-August period of 2026, while annualized exports rose by 4.2% to $280.3 billion, according to a written statement issued by the country’s Trade Ministry.

The ministry said that 25 provinces each recorded more than $1 billion in exports during the eight-month period.

Turkiye’s exports totaled $23.5 billion in August, marking an 8.1% increase compared with the same month last year. Double-digit export growth was recorded in 35 provinces during the month.

Exports increased in 56 provinces in the January-August period, according to the ministry.

Based on export statistics by province of operation released by the Trade Ministry, Istanbul, Kocaeli, Izmir, Bursa and Mersin were the five provinces with the strongest export performance in August 2026.

Tekirdag, Ankara, Gaziantep, Sakarya and Manisa ranked among the next five provinces in terms of export performance.

The ministry said the provinces recording the largest increases in exports during the January-August period compared with the same period last year were Ankara, Kocaeli, Bursa, Mersin and Yalova.

Ankara ranked first, with exports increasing by $1.185 billion, followed by Kocaeli with a $1.022 billion increase. Bursa ranked third, with exports rising by $960 million, while Mersin came fourth with a $655 million increase. Yalova ranked fifth, recording an increase of $479 million.

According to export statistics by province of operation as of August 2026, Istanbul ranked first with exports of $5.503 billion, followed by Kocaeli with $3.122 billion and Izmir with $1.842 billion.

Bursa ranked fourth with exports of $1.423 billion, while Mersin ranked fifth with $1.241 billion.

The ministry also said that the provinces with the largest increases in exports in August compared with the same month of the previous year were Istanbul, Mersin, Kocaeli, Balikesir and Sakarya.

Istanbul recorded the largest increase, with exports rising by $634 million, followed by Mersin with an increase of $467 million and Kocaeli with $444 million. Balikesir recorded a $109 million increase, while Sakarya’s exports rose by $96 million.

The ministry said that the increase in exports observed in 56 provinces in August demonstrated that Turkiye’s export success was based on a strong production and export ecosystem extending across the country.

“Meanwhile, the diversity of products and sectors in the export composition of our provinces stands out as one of the most important factors strengthening the resilience of our exports,” the statement said.

The Trade Ministry said it views the construction of an export structure based on high value-added production, technology, innovation and strong competitiveness in global markets as a strategic priority, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “Century of Turkiye” vision.

“In this direction, we are resolutely implementing policies and support mechanisms that will strengthen the position of our exporters in international markets and increase market and product diversification,” the ministry said.

It added that the government aims to ensure that Turkiye’s exports continue along a sustainable, resilient and inclusive growth path.

The ministry said it was supporting measures designed to bring the production capacity, investment potential and competitive advantages of Turkish provinces to global markets in order to transform exports into a powerful development dynamic extending across all parts of the country.

“At the same time, we are determined to accelerate regional development by increasing local production, employment and added value, to ensure that prosperity is distributed evenly across the country, and to continue building a stronger, more prosperous Turkiye that grows through exports in line with the Century of Turkiye vision,” the statement said.