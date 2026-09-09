Google is investing in AI infrastructure in Finland

9 September 2026 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Google plans to invest at least €13 billion ($15.1 billion) in the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in Finland over the next two years.

The investments are planned for 2027–2028 and will be allocated to four facilities. The funds will be used to expand data centers and related infrastructure, support clean energy projects, and establish special funds aimed at protecting nature and supporting local communities.

“This is Google’s largest one-time investment in Europe,” the company said in a statement.

According to Google, the new digital infrastructure will strengthen Finland’s technological capabilities and contribute to the development of artificial intelligence and innovation across Europe. It will also support the operation of major Google services, including Gemini, Search, Maps, and YouTube.

As part of the project, Google will invest in new energy-generation capacity and the modernization of Finland’s electricity grid. The company will also support initiatives designed to improve access to reliable and affordable electricity.

Google has already signed agreements with Finnish suppliers of onshore wind power and reached a deal to install a large battery storage system connected to the national grid. The system will help balance fluctuations in electricity demand, improve grid stability, and potentially reduce pressure on electricity prices.

The investment is particularly significant because AI-powered services require enormous amounts of computing power and electricity. Data centers can consume as much energy as entire towns, making access to reliable and clean electricity one of the biggest challenges facing the rapidly growing AI industry.

Finland’s cold climate could also give Google an advantage. Cooler temperatures can reduce the amount of energy needed to cool data centers, making large computing facilities more energy-efficient. The project therefore combines two key trends: the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and the growing demand for cleaner, more sustainable digital infrastructure.