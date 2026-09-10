Azerbaijan deepens China energy ties with solar and Caspian wind plans

10 September 2026 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Chinese energy company China Energy International Group have discussed renewable energy projects.

"During the meeting with Lin Xiaodan, Executive President of “China Energy International Group”, we discussed the completion of the study of Azerbaijan’s electricity transmission grid and the advancement of renewable energy projects in line with its findings. We also reviewed the implementation of the company’s first investment project in Azerbaijan a 160 MW solar power plant and discussed the next steps in our cooperation on offshore wind development in the Caspian Sea," Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on social media X.

Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects to increase electricity generation and diversify its energy system. The development of renewable energy sources is one of the key priorities of the country’s energy strategy.

Major investment projects to build solar and wind power plants are currently being carried out in Azerbaijan in partnership with BP, Masdar, ACWA Power, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment, SOCAR Green and other companies.

The projects are expected to add thousands of megawatts of new generation capacity to Azerbaijan’s energy mix in the coming years. This will help reduce domestic demand for natural gas and allow more gas to be exported.

According to Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan’s energy mix is expected to reach around 43% by 2035 as a result of these projects.

The minister also said that Azerbaijan is implementing strategic projects aimed at creating a “new energy” and investment platform linking Central Asia with neighboring regions.