Two Azerbaijani sailors killed in drone attacks on vessel in Black Sea

10 September 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two Azerbaijani sailors have been killed after a vessel carrying four Azerbaijani citizens came under repeated drone attacks in the Black Sea off the coast of Odesa, according to information from Azerbaijani sources.

The Somali-flagged tugboat TEDY was initially targeted by drones while operating near Odesa. Four Azerbaijani citizens were on board the vessel at the time of the attack.

The damaged vessel later came under two further drone attacks while sailing towards the Romanian port of Constanța.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of two Azerbaijani sailors, Aslan Aliyev and Asim Gasimov.

Two other Azerbaijani citizens who were on board were injured and have been hospitalised in Odesa.

The circumstances surrounding the attacks, including the parties responsible, have not been established in the information currently available.