Drone attack on Makhachkala sparks fires at port

10 September 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A drone attack caused a fire at port infrastructure in Makhachkala, Dagestan.

A fire also broke out at the Gamzat Tsadasa Avar Music and Drama Theatre, acting head of the republic Fyodor Shchukin said. According to him, there were no casualties or injuries.

Makhachkala Port is Russia’s only deep-water, ice-free port on the Caspian Sea. The port has an annual export capacity of up to 7.9 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products.

Drones also attacked Russia’s Voronezh Region. In Borisoglebsk, a drone crashed into a private house, triggering a fire and killing a 43-year-old woman, Governor Alexander Gusev said. Two other people were injured and received medical assistance at the scene.

Russian authorities had not officially commented on the reported strikes or the consequences of the attack at the time of publication.