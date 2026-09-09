French industrial output fell in July

9 September 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Industrial production in France fell by 0.8% in July compared with the previous month, following a modest 0.1% increase in June, the country’s statistics office, INSEE, reported on Wednesday.

Manufacturing output declined by 0.4% in July, after falling by 1.2% a month earlier. Production decreased across almost all major industrial sectors, with the sharpest drop recorded in the refining industry, where output fell by 3.8%.

The transport equipment sector also weakened, with production declining by 1.9%. The figures point to continued pressure on several key areas of French manufacturing.

At the same time, output in the energy, water supply, and extractive industries increased by 5%. The rise was largely driven by higher electricity generation and consumption during the country’s second heat wave, as households and businesses increased their use of air conditioning and cooling systems.

Despite the monthly decline, the broader picture remains somewhat more positive. Overall industrial production increased by 0.8% in the three months through July compared with the same period in 2025. However, manufacturing production fell by 0.4% over the same period.

The latest figures highlight an unusual feature of the French economy this summer: extreme weather is increasingly influencing industrial activity. Heat waves can boost electricity demand while simultaneously putting pressure on factories, transport networks, and other infrastructure. This means that climate conditions are becoming an increasingly important factor when assessing short-term economic performance.