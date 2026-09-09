Azercell opens first next-generation dealer store [PHOTOS]

9 September 2026 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

New concept brings digital services, retail, and personalized support together

Azercell has opened its first dealer store based on a new retail and service concept, offering subscribers a more convenient and flexible way to access its services.

Located at 15A Shikhali Gurbanov Street in Baku, the store combines digital technology, personalized customer support, and a modern retail environment.

Developed in line with leading practices in the global telecommunications industry, the new concept focuses on simplifying service processes and providing greater flexibility in meeting subscribers’ needs.

The store’s digital self-service solutions enable subscribers to complete a range of transactions quickly and conveniently, while interactive screens allow them to explore available products and services. Customers requiring personal assistance can also receive support from store representatives.

The concept also introduces a new approach to the retail experience. Alongside Azercell products and services, customers can explore and purchase a range of devices, with digital tools providing access to detailed product information.

The opening of the next-generation store reflects Azercell’s continued efforts to digitalize customer services and enhance service quality. The company plans to further expand convenient and flexible service options for its subscribers.