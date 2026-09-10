Zelensky’s plane delayed after drone threat in Moldovan airspace

10 September 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s flight from Moldova to Norway was delayed following a drone threat in Moldovan airspace, according to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster NRK on September 9, Støre said Zelensky’s aircraft had “almost collided with a drone” when it was preparing to take off from Moldova.

“This is the reality he lives with every day,” the Norwegian prime minister said, without disclosing the source of the information.

Støre’s remarks did not make clear whether the drone incident was accidental or represented a deliberate attempt to target Zelensky.

The Norwegian Prime Minister’s Office later clarified that a drone threat had emerged in Moldovan airspace the previous day, causing a delay to Zelensky’s flight to Oslo.

“It is not known how close the drones were to his aircraft,” the office said.

Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian official told Deutsche Welle that a Russian jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle had entered Moldovan airspace while Zelensky’s aircraft was waiting to depart from Chisinau.

Following the incident, Zelensky’s flight was postponed and other flights were also suspended, according to the Ukrainian official.

The incident occurred as Zelensky was traveling to Norway for talks with Norwegian officials.