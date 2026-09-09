OpenAI and Samsung develop AI chips

9 September 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

U.S. company OpenAI and South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics are collaborating on the development and production of next-generation chips designed for artificial intelligence. The partnership was announced by Harrison Kim, head of OpenAI’s South Korean operations, during a press conference in Seoul.

According to Kim, the joint development and production of AI chips is one of the areas in which OpenAI and Samsung have made the most significant progress. The cooperation could strengthen OpenAI’s access to advanced semiconductor technology while giving Samsung a larger role in the rapidly growing AI hardware market.

Samsung is also one of the largest corporate users of ChatGPT. Its employees use OpenAI’s AI models for research and development, marketing, sales, and other business operations.

Last year, OpenAI and Samsung reached an agreement on the supply of memory chips for the Stargate project, an ambitious initiative focused on building large-scale AI data centers. OpenAI’s South Korean division considers cooperation with local memory-chip manufacturers a key priority as demand for computing power continues to rise.

In June, OpenAI unveiled its own AI chip, called Jalapeno, developed in cooperation with semiconductor company Broadcom. The chips are expected to be manufactured at facilities operated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

OpenAI said that the number of corporate users of ChatGPT Enterprise in South Korea had increased 28-fold by the end of August compared with the same period last year.

The partnership with Samsung highlights a broader trend in the AI industry: companies are increasingly trying to secure their own supply of advanced chips instead of relying entirely on a small number of major semiconductor manufacturers. This is becoming especially important as the rapid expansion of AI services requires enormous amounts of computing power and memory.

South Korea could play a particularly important role in this race. The country is home to some of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, making it a strategic partner for companies seeking to build the infrastructure needed for the next generation of artificial intelligence.