Entertainment programme for Grape and Wine Festival announced [VIDEO]

9 September 2026 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Grape and Wine Festival, which will be held in Shamakhi on 19–20 September, will not only offer visitors an opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijan’s winemaking and viticulture traditions, but will also feature an exciting entertainment programme.

The festival, which will be held on the grounds of the viticulture and winemaking complex of Shirvan Wines LLC in Meysari village, will welcome guests on 19 September with a performance by the Shirvan folk ensemble.

A ceremonial parade of wine producers will also take place, accompanied by a drum show.

Visitors will be able to enjoy concerts by popular performers Roza Zargarli, Kazim Jan, Joseph U.O, Teymur Suleymanbeyli and his band, as well as performances by DJ Kamo and others.

The festival’s entertainment programme will also include various competitions and quizzes.

There will also be a dedicated children’s entertainment zone, where younger visitors can enjoy an interactive programme, activities with entertainers and other attractions.

The two-day festival aims to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, and raise public awareness of Azerbaijan’s history of viticulture and winemaking, as well as the work being carried out in these fields.

The full festival programme is available on its Instagram page:

/winefest.official