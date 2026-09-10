Russian Embassy vows dialogue, warns Hungary

10 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Russian Embassy in Hungary said on Wednesday that it would continue working to maintain a "mutually respectful and productive dialogue" with Budapest despite Hungary's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats.

"Despite what has happened, the Embassy will continue its work to maintain a mutually respectful and productive dialogue between our countries and peoples, but any unfriendly provocation will be met with an adequate and firm response," the embassy wrote on Telegram.

It described the expulsions as an "unfriendly action" and said the move did not serve Hungary's national interests or strengthen its security and sovereignty. "Nothing like this has ever happened in the modern history of our countries," the statement read. The embassy also accused Budapest of a growing "loss of foreign policy autonomy" and warned that bilateral cooperation is "now at stake."