Large-scale attack targets port and infrastructure in Sochi [VIDEO]

10 September 2026 00:39 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A large-scale attack has targeted the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi, with reports of strikes involving sea drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The attack took place on the evening of 9 September, according to Russian regional authorities and local reports. A warning over a possible sea-drone attack was issued in Sochi before officials also reported a threat from aerial drones.

Russia’s Krasnodar regional operational headquarters confirmed that unmanned surface vessels had attacked the city and said a fire broke out on the Sochi waterfront. Preliminary reports indicated that at least one person was injured. Emergency and special services were deployed at the scene.

Local authorities urged residents and visitors to move to safe locations and avoid approaching windows while the attack was underway.

The latest incident comes less than a week after a separate attack on Sochi’s port on 3 September. On that occasion, Ukrainian sea drones reportedly targeted the port, with footage showing an explosion and smoke in the harbour area. The attack was described as one of the first known Ukrainian unmanned surface vessel strikes on the resort city.

Sochi has increasingly come into focus as a target in the wider Black Sea dimension of the Russia-Ukraine war. Previous attacks have also affected energy and military infrastructure around the city, including an oil depot and an air-defence position in the nearby Sirius federal territory.

The latest attack also highlights the growing use of combined aerial and maritime drone operations against Russian infrastructure along the Black Sea coast.

Further details about the extent of the damage and the targets remain unclear.