U.S. ban some Canadian imports

10 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to ban the import of certain Canadian goods into the United States starting September 29. The measures will affect, among other products, certain types of alcohol, dairy products, and motorcycles. The White House announced the decision in documents published on September 8.

According to the documents, the listed goods will be “prohibited from being imported into the United States” starting September 29. Washington justified the decision by citing what it described as “discriminatory actions” by Canada in the trade sector.

The United States has also expanded the list of Canadian products subject to 50% tariffs. These measures will take effect on September 15 and will cover certain aluminum and steel products, furniture, and paper goods. At the same time, some products, including cement and industrial salt, have been excluded from the list.

On September 8, Trump also instructed U.S. government agencies to exclude Canadian products from federal procurement programs worth around $50 billion annually. The move could put additional pressure on Canadian businesses and further escalate tensions between the two countries.

In August, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that Ottawa had rejected a bilateral trade agreement that Washington considered beneficial. Against this backdrop, 50% U.S. tariffs on certain categories of Canadian goods came into effect on August 22.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that Ottawa had suspended trade negotiations with Washington and announced plans to impose retaliatory tariffs on American products. Carney said that a “trade war” had already begun between the two countries and argued that Washington was responsible for starting it.

Trump later announced plans to impose 50% tariffs on Canadian cars, auto parts, and steel starting January 1, 2027. Meanwhile, Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products came into effect on September 8.

The escalating dispute is now affecting an increasing number of industries and could have significant consequences for businesses and consumers in both countries. The automotive sector is particularly vulnerable because U.S. and Canadian manufacturers rely heavily on cross-border supply chains, with parts often crossing the border several times before a vehicle is completed.

Interestingly, the United States and Canada are among each other’s largest trading partners. This means that a prolonged trade conflict could have an impact far beyond individual companies, potentially increasing prices for consumers and putting additional pressure on industries on both sides of the border.