Baku Climate Action Week focuses on climate action, biodiversity and energy transition

10 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The fourth day of Baku Climate Action Week will feature three roundtable discussions focusing on climate action, the protection of cultural heritage and biodiversity, and the transition to sustainable energy.

The first roundtable will focus on the theme “Impact Dialogue: Subnational Entities.”

The discussion will examine the role of institutions operating at the local and regional levels in climate action, the implementation of climate commitments, and opportunities for cooperation on sustainable development.

Another roundtable during the day will address the protection of cultural heritage and biodiversity in the Turkic civilization.

The event, titled “Protecting Cultural Heritage and Biodiversity in the Turkic Civilization: From Shared Traditions to Joint Action,” will explore ways to preserve common cultural heritage, maintain traditional practices, protect biodiversity, and expand opportunities for joint initiatives in these areas.

The third major event of the day will focus on the role of sustainable energy hubs in promoting climate resilience, innovation, and the energy transition.

As part of a regional dialogue titled “The Role of Sustainable Energy Hubs in Promoting Climate Resilience, Innovation and the Energy Transition,” participants will discuss ways to accelerate the energy transition and strengthen regional cooperation.

Events organized by partner institutions will also take place as part of Baku Climate Action Week.

One of these events will be a roundtable titled “Green and Digital Social Services Model: The DOST Experience.” The discussion will focus on the application of green and digital approaches in the delivery of social services, innovations in the sector, and the experience of Azerbaijan’s DOST agency.

In addition, a tree-planting campaign titled “Green Ball” is scheduled to take place.

Baku Climate Action Week is being held from September 7 to 11. The event brings together discussions on climate action, the energy transition, climate finance, sustainable cities, water resources, agriculture, digital technologies, and other related areas.