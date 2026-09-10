Azerbaijani Para swimmers reach European Championship finals

10 September 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani para swimmers will compete in the finals again on September 10 at the Kocaeli 2026 World Para Swimming European Championships in Kocaeli, Turkiye.

Raman Salei, competing in the S12 category, qualified for the men's 50-meter freestyle final after clocking 24.70 seconds in the heats.

Ali Valiyev, who competes in the S10 category, will take part directly in the men's 400-meter freestyle final.

During the first two days of the championships, Salei finished fourth in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:03.55 and fifth in the 100-meter butterfly in 59.18 seconds.

Valiyev, meanwhile, finished eighth in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:32.99.

The Kocaeli 2026 World Para Swimming European Championships are being held from September 7 to 12, with 150 medal events on the programme.

The competition is part of the international para swimming calendar leading toward the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.