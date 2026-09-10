Israel opens embassy in Slovenia for first time
Israel has opened its embassy in Ljubljana. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar attended the opening ceremony.
"This is the fifth new Israeli embassy opened in the past year and a half. We have friends in Europe and around the world, and we must strengthen our relations and cooperation with them. I will continue expanding Israel’s diplomatic network around the world," Sa’ar wrote on his X page following the ceremony.
Israel and Slovenia established diplomatic relations in 1992, but Israel had not previously maintained an embassy in Ljubljana. Its interests in Slovenia were represented by Austrian diplomats.
The decision to open an Israeli embassy in Slovenia was made in June, following a change of government in the country.
The trip to Slovenia comes a day after the United Kingdom banned trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and France and Canada announced they would take similar action.
Image: Mini Onion/Shutterstock/FOTODOM
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